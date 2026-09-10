UT disburses 2-crore grants to startups

The UT administration on Wednesday distributed grants worth ₹2 crore to eight startups and four incubators under the Chandigarh startup policy 2025 at a ceremony held at the new UT Chandigarh secretariat. Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria attended the event as chief guest in the presence of chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad and senior officials.

UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria distributing grants to startup owners in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav SIngh/ht)

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The eight startups received financial assistance of ₹85 lakh, while four incubators were sanctioned ₹1 crore. The grants will be disbursed in phases through the respective parent incubators.

Addressing the gathering, Kataria highlighted the importance of promoting innovation and entrepreneurship and said timely financial and institutional support could help emerging enterprises scale their ideas, create employment and contribute to Chandigarh’s economic growth.

Industries secretary Nishant Kumar Yadav highlighted key provisions of the startup policy and explained the application process to participants. Representatives of industrial associations, startups, incubators, academic institutions, government departments and PSUs attended the ceremony.

PU startup gets ₹12 lakh

Panjab University(PU) incubated, women-led tech startup Advanced Functional Material Technologies (AFMTech) has secured a ₹12 lakh commercialisation grant to accelerate the development and market deployment of indigenous targets for advanced materials and semiconductor-related applications. AFMTech, a faculty-led venture, was formally incubated at the Panjab University Incubation Centre (PUIC), established with support from RUSA 2.0.

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