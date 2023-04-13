Chandigarh admn to set up Vidya Samiksha Kendra to monitor govt schools

The UT education department is working on establishing a centralised Vidya Samiksha Kendra to keep a track on activities of all government schools in the city.

A senior official from the UT education department said the Vidya Samiksha Kendra will be set up at a cost of ₹ 2 crore under Samagra Shiksha, Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)

The centres are being established all over India at state and UT level to monitor student enrolment, progress in their learning levels, mainstreaming of out-of-school children, textbook delivery, and support required by teachers and schools.

A senior official from the UT education department said the centre will be set up at a cost of ₹2 crore under Samagra Shiksha, Chandigarh. “The centres will cover data of around 15 lakh schools all over India and analyse them using big data analysis, artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance the overall monitoring of the education system and improve learning outcomes,” the official added.

The system is likely to become operational around September or October.

The UT education department is also set to procure around 1,000 desktop computers, 100 servers, 100 printer-cum-scanners for strengthening information and communication technology (ICT) labs in government schools as per the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) guidelines. Around ₹6 crore will be used from the state budget for this.

Also, 20 smart classrooms will be set up at 20 government schools under corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity. A computer lab and two smart classrooms will also be set up at a cost of ₹9.3 lakh under Samagra Shiksha.

In the 2022-2023 academic session, 400 desktop computers were provided to 56 government schools at a cost of ₹2.04 crore. A total of 201 smart classrooms were constructed in 106 government schools at ₹1.86 crore and 10 interactive panels were installed in 10 Balvatika classes of government schools at ₹10 lakh. The department had also provided 770 tablets to regular primary teachers of 112 government schools at ₹74.3 lakh and further 400 tablets were donated under CSR.

