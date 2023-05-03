Liquor vends: Chandigarh admn to go for 10th round of auction

Having found no takers for the 22 unsold liquor vends in the last two auctions, the UT excise and taxation department is all set to hold the 10th round of auction on May 6 after reducing the reserve price further by 30%.

For the financial year 2023-24, the UT excise and taxation department has fixed a target of ₹ 830 crore from liquor vends’ licence fees in Chandigarh. (HT File Photo for representation)

In the nine auctions held on different dates since March 14, the department has so far managed to auction 73 of the 95 vends in the city. The last two rounds on April 27 and May 1 saw none of the 22 remaining vends getting sold.

For the financial year 2023-24, the department has fixed a target of ₹830 crore from liquor vends’ licence fees. Having earned only ₹400 crore so far, it is staring at a revenue gap of ₹430 crore.