GMSH-16 chemist evicted over failure to pay rent

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 02, 2023 03:00 AM IST

Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, UT, said chemist shop number 9 at GMSH-16 was allotted in January 2023 against a monthly rent of ₹17,21,000, along with 18% GST

The UT health department has evicted a chemist at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, due to non-payment of rent for two months.

The shop owner failed to pay rent for March and April, following which an eviction notice to vacate the shop at GMSH-16 by May 1 was issued. (HT File Photo)

Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, UT, said chemist shop number 9 was allotted in January 2023 against a monthly rent of 17,21,000, along with 18% GST.

But the shop owner failed to pay rent for March and April, following which an eviction notice to vacate the shop by May 1 was issued.

