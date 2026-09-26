UT honoured for digital linking of health records under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

The city has been recognised as the best-performing union territory for linking health records in Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs (AAMs) and Urban Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs (UAAMs) under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) on Friday.

The recognition comes for the UT’s efforts to expand the digital health ecosystem and link health records with ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account), enabling secure digital access to health information. (HT Photo)

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The award was presented during Aarogya Manthan, a national-level programme held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Director health services, Dr Suman Singh, received the award from Union health and family welfare minister JP Nadda in the presence of senior health officials and representatives from across the country.

The programme marked eight years of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) and five years of ABDM, featuring discussions on progress in the health sector and the way forward.

The recognition comes for the UT’s efforts to expand the digital health ecosystem and link health records with ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account), enabling secure digital access to health information.

The health department said the achievement reflected the coordinated efforts of healthcare institutions, doctors, frontline health workers and the ABDM team in implementing digital health initiatives across the city.

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{{^usCountry}} The award also highlights Chandigarh’s efforts to promote greater adoption of ABDM among healthcare providers and beneficiaries. The digital system aims to make health records more accessible while improving continuity of care and reducing dependence on physical records. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The award also highlights Chandigarh’s efforts to promote greater adoption of ABDM among healthcare providers and beneficiaries. The digital system aims to make health records more accessible while improving continuity of care and reducing dependence on physical records. {{/usCountry}}

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