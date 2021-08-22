Vaccination centres in Chandigarh to remain shut today for Rakhi
Normally, all vaccination centres in Chandigarh remain open through the weekend, with a walk-in facility from 9am to 5pm.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON AUG 22, 2021 02:37 AM IST
All vaccination centres will remain shut on Sunday, on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.
The door-to-door vaccination drive will also remain suspended on the day.
