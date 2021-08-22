Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vaccination centres in Chandigarh to remain shut today for Rakhi
chandigarh news

Vaccination centres in Chandigarh to remain shut today for Rakhi

Normally, all vaccination centres in Chandigarh remain open through the weekend, with a walk-in facility from 9am to 5pm.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON AUG 22, 2021 02:37 AM IST
The door-to-door vaccination drive will also remain suspended on the day in Chandigarh. (HT FILE)

All vaccination centres will remain shut on Sunday, on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

The door-to-door vaccination drive will also remain suspended on the day.

Normally, all vaccination centres in Chandigarh remain open through the weekend, with a walk-in facility from 9am to 5pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chitkara University collaborates with Adobe Creative Technology Academy

For 4th day in row, tricity’s daily Covid count remains in double-digits

Engineering graduate held with 50 stolen phones in Patiala

AAP slams Punjab ministers for operating from Congress Bhawan
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP