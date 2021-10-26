Vaccination drive slows down in Mohali

The vaccination drive has slowed down amid a dip in Covid-19 cases in Mohali district. While the health department has inoculated 100% of the targeted population with first dose, only 52% have been fully vaccinated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the records, till September 15, around 6,000 people were being inoculated with the second dose daily. Now, the number has dropped to nearly 2,000 per day.

After the district achieved 50% second-dose inoculation by September end, the health department was hopeful of completing the drive by November end. However, only about 15,000 people came forward to get the second dose this month, leaving around 3.5 lakh of the targeted population still to be covered.

The total eligible population of Mohali is 7,46,119 according to the growth estimates based on the 2011 census. However, as many as 8,67,166 people, including migrants and those from neighbouring cities, have got the first dose. In comparison, only 3,92,946 have got the second jab.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The authorities are blaming people for not coming forward despite awareness.

Dr Girish Dogra, district immunisation officer, Mohali, said there has been a massive dip since mid-September and people are giving “lame excuses”.

“We are creating awareness through radio messages and other social media platforms, but people are not coming forward for the second dose,” he said. “Some say it’s festive season while others say what’s the point of the second dose when the number of cases has gone down.”

Last month, 128 Covid-19 cases and five deaths were reported. This month, only 64 cases and three deaths have been reported.

Isha Kalia, deputy commissioner, Mohali, said: “We really wanted to achieve our target of 100% vaccination by November end, but now people are not coming forward. We will soon be holding awareness camps or will plan door-to-door vaccination drives.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}