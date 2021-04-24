Vaccine for 18+: Chandigarh awaits common policy on rates

As everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against Covid-19 from May 1, Chandigarh is waiting for a common pricing policy for union territories from the central government.

Chandigarh adviser Manoj Parida said they have sought directions from the Centre on the manner in which the doses will be supplied to the UT, and subsequently, pricing will be done based on the government’s policy.

“We are in touch with the central government on the pricing of vaccines. Most likely there will be a common policy on jab rates for the union territories. We will get it before May 1,” said Parida.

Serum Institute of India will be selling Covishield to the state governments at ₹400 per dose and to private hospitals at ₹600 per dose. This came after the Centre said that vaccine makers will be able to sell half of what they produce at a price of their choosing in the open market and to state governments. The remainder is to be supplied to the Centre for the state-sponsored component of the vaccination programme, which remains limited to the 45-and-over age group only.

The Punjab government has said that vaccination in the age group of 18-44 years across the state would start from May 1, and it will ensure that every needy person receives the vaccine free of cost. Similarly, the Himachal Pradesh cabinet has decided that free doses will be administered in government health institutions.

Chandigarh has so far administered 1,66,035 doses to beneficiaries, out of which around 60,000 were above 60 years of age, while around 50,000 doses were given people in the age group of 45 to 60. The remaining jabs were administered to health and frontline workers.

1 lakh Covishield doses alloted for 45+ group

The UT administration on Friday said that the central government has allotted 1 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine meant to be administered to the population above 45 years of age. Earlier, Chandigarh had received around 1,90,000 doses, out of which 1,66,035 were used, while the wastage was around 4.5%.

As everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against Covid-19 from May 1, Chandigarh is waiting for a common pricing policy for union territories from the central government. Chandigarh adviser Manoj Parida said they have sought directions from the Centre on the manner in which the doses will be supplied to the UT, and subsequently, pricing will be done based on the government’s policy. “We are in touch with the central government on the pricing of vaccines. Most likely there will be a common policy on jab rates for the union territories. We will get it before May 1,” said Parida. Serum Institute of India will be selling Covishield to the state governments at ₹400 per dose and to private hospitals at ₹600 per dose. This came after the Centre said that vaccine makers will be able to sell half of what they produce at a price of their choosing in the open market and to state governments. The remainder is to be supplied to the Centre for the state-sponsored component of the vaccination programme, which remains limited to the 45-and-over age group only. The Punjab government has said that vaccination in the age group of 18-44 years across the state would start from May 1, and it will ensure that every needy person receives the vaccine free of cost. Similarly, the Himachal Pradesh cabinet has decided that free doses will be administered in government health institutions. Chandigarh has so far administered 1,66,035 doses to beneficiaries, out of which around 60,000 were above 60 years of age, while around 50,000 doses were given people in the age group of 45 to 60. The remaining jabs were administered to health and frontline workers. 1 lakh Covishield doses alloted for 45+ group The UT administration on Friday said that the central government has allotted 1 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine meant to be administered to the population above 45 years of age. Earlier, Chandigarh had received around 1,90,000 doses, out of which 1,66,035 were used, while the wastage was around 4.5%. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Faridkot Youth Cong chief’s murder: Court issues fresh production warrant against Lawrance Bishnoi for April 27 Covid guidelines violated as Bathinda’s first mayor assumes office Six Punjabis repatriated from Dubai Covid care kits out of stock in Sangrur