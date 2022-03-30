Vaishno Devi Shrine Board bags 1st prize for water conservation, management

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has bagged the first prize of the ‘National Water Awards-2022’.

The Award has been given by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, in recognition of the significant strides made by the Shrine Board to promote water conservation and proper management of water in the category of ‘Best Institution/Resident Welfare Association/Religious Organisation for Campus Usage’.

The award ceremony was organised on Tuesday at the Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

President Ram Nath Kovind felicitated the winners of 3rd National Water Awards, while Union minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Ministers of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu and Prahlad Singh Patel, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Pankaj Kumar and Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation Vini Mahajan were also present on the occasion.

The President also launched the Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain campaign 2022 during the event.

Ramesh Kumar, chief executive officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, who received the award, thanked the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti for recognising the work done by the shrine board for water conservation and proper water management, adding that this award will encourage more and more to work for water management.

