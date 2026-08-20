Vaishno Devi varsity has emerged as beacon of knowledge, innovation and values: J&K LG

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University has emerged as a beacon of knowledge, innovation and values nurturing students who are not only successful but also socially responsible.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University has emerged as a beacon of knowledge, innovation and values nurturing students who are not only successful but also socially responsible. (PTI File)

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Addressing a gathering during 23rd Foundation Day celebrations of SMVDU, Sinha described the day as a celebration of foresight, resolve, and sustained efforts that has transformed SMVDU into a centre of knowledge, innovation, and social responsibility.

He emphasised that the university, blessed by Mata Vaishno Devi, carries in its name the tradition of devotion, strength, and faith, inspiring millions across India and the world.

He said that a university is not built by its buildings but by ideas, dreams, and possibilities. He highlighted the role of visionary leadership, dedicated faculty, and curious students in shaping institutions that nurture not only knowledge but also humility, sensitivity, and responsibility towards society.

Reflecting on SMVDU’s journey, Sinha lauded its achievements in education and research. He noted that faculty members have secured around 140 research projects, including international collaborations, and established a state-of-the-art AI and deep learning lab.

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{{^usCountry}} The university has received 14 patents, incubated 30 start-ups, and launched innovative programmes such as peer-learning. He urged the institution to strengthen industry–academia relations by organising open-house meetings to commercialise patents and innovations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The university has received 14 patents, incubated 30 start-ups, and launched innovative programmes such as peer-learning. He urged the institution to strengthen industry–academia relations by organising open-house meetings to commercialise patents and innovations. {{/usCountry}}

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He stressed that the true measure of a university’s success lies in its students and alumni, who carry forward its reputation through their contributions to society and the nation. He encouraged SMVDU to leverage government initiatives such as the ₹1 lakh crore research fund announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 and the PM Research Chairs scheme launched earlier this year, to ensure maximum participation in national innovation efforts.