chandigarh news

Van Mahotsav: 100 saplings planted at Defence Services Officers’ Institute

On the occasion of Van Mahotsav, a plantation drive at Defence Services Officers’ Institute in Chandigarh’s Sector 36
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 01:51 AM IST
Lt Gen JS Dhillon (retired) and others planting a sapling on the occasion of Van Mahotsav at the Defence Services Officers’ Institute in Sector 36, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The Defence Services Officers Institute (DSOI), Sector 36, celebrated Van Mahostav on Wednesday. More than 100 saplings were planted during a tree plantation drive, which was held under the aegis of the North Zone Chapter of the National Safety Council.

Lt General JS Dhillon (retired), the chief guest on the occasion, said that growing more trees the safest way to combat global warming. Lt General GD Singh (retired), vice-chairman of DSOI, was also present.

Dhanbir Singh Bains, chairman of the NZC and former Punjab home secretary, said, “Trees neutralise the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, enabling the heat to escape into space. The goal is to keep the rise in the planet’s temperature below 1.5%. The NZC will soon be expanding its footprint in Chandigarh.”

