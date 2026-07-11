‘Vande Mataram inspired people across religions during freedom movement’

Rare gramophone recordings and archival documents reveal that Vande Mataram was widely accepted as India’s anthem during the freedom movement, said Akhilesh Jha, founder of the Centre for Gramophone and Allied Studies.

Maulvi Liaqat Hussain was among those who mobilised resources for the Vande Mataram movement, Jha explained. (File)

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Jha, a gramophone historian, has researched the subject for nearly four decades.

Speaking to HT on the sidelines of a three-day international seminar and exhibition, commemorating 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’ and celebrating the vision of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), Jha said the exhibition brings together original gramophone recordings and historical documents that, according to his research, shed new light on the evolution of India’s national anthem.

“As you have seen through the original gramophone records displayed here, the historical evidence suggests that Vande Mataram was naturally accepted by the people of India as the national anthem during the freedom movement. Other patriotic songs of that period were generally referred to as national songs. These original recordings are historical evidence that cannot be altered or rewritten,” said Jha, a civil services officer of the 1996 batch.

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{{^usCountry}} The exhibition includes some of the earliest known recordings of Vande Mataram, collected and preserved by the Centre for Gramophone and Allied Studies in collaboration with IIAS. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The exhibition includes some of the earliest known recordings of Vande Mataram, collected and preserved by the Centre for Gramophone and Allied Studies in collaboration with IIAS. {{/usCountry}}

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“Some of the rarest gramophone recordings of Vande Mataram are part of this exhibition. The first recording of Vande Mataram, which is extremely rare, is also on display,” he said.

Highlighting the inclusive character of Vande Mataram during the freedom struggle, Jha said the song united people across religions and regions.

“Vande Mataram was never associated with only one community. It inspired people across religions during the freedom movement. Maulvi Liaqat Hussain was among those who mobilised resources for the Vande Mataram movement. Several Christian priests began morning prayers in their churches with Vande Mataram, and Parsis, including Bhikaji Cama, also played an important role in promoting it. For people across the country, Vande Mataram represented the spirit of the nation and the freedom movement, transcending religious identity.”

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