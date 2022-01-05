Vax effect: Only 2% Covid patients in Mohali hospitalised in past 10 days

As many as 62% of the 193 people found infected with Covid-19 in the district in the past 10 days were fully vaccinated, leading to lower hospitalisations.

“Among the 193 patients, only four patients (2%) required hospital care, while others are isolated at home as they have mild symptoms only. Though vaccination does not guarantee protection from infection, it certainly builds immunity to fight the virus,” said Dr Girish Dogra, nodal officer for Covid in Mohali.

As per health department’s figures, among the 193 patients found positive between December 25 and January 3, a maximum of 64 were aged between 30 and 40, while the second-most affected group, at 23, were below the age of 20.

Dr Dogra said around 60% of these patients were from Mohali city and the remaining from other sub-divisions of the district.

A year on, only 72% people fully vaccinated

A year after the vaccination drive kicked off in Mohali on January 1, 2021, only 72% people in the district have received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the health department, the total eligible population of Mohali is 7,46,119. While over 5,00,000 have received the second dose, around 2,05,000 people have defaulted on it.

Among them, over 1,00,000 defaulters are from Mohali (urban), followed by 58,000 from Dera Bassi and around 47,000 from Kharar.

Since October, the health department has been creating awareness among the masses through newspapers, radio and announcements in religious places to come forward for the second dose. Special camps are also being organised and the health department has even extended the Phase-6 civil hospital’s timings to 9am to 7pm, instead of 3pm, but the response remains poor.

Currently, vaccines are being administered at nine government facilities and three private hospitals.

