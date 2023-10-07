VB raids residence of ex-gunman of former finance minister Manpreet Badal

A vigilance bureau (VB) team on Friday raided the residence of a Punjab Police constable, Gurbhej Singh, who remained in the security of former finance minister Manpreet Badal.

The house is located in a private colony in Bathinda city and the VB functionaries said an investigation of disproportionate assets is underway against the constable. No one responded to the calls made by the VB team this afternoon.

Inspector Amandeep Singh, a member of the raiding party, told reporters that despite repeated summons, Gurbhej is not joining the probe.

“Gurbhej has been served several summons, but he is submitting medical certificates claiming to be unfit. The constable remained in the security duty of Manpreet and is staying absent from the duty,” he briefed.

Officials privy to the probe said Gurbhej is facing a probe in another matter but the VB’s Bathinda zone officials expect his questioning may also provide them with a lead on the whereabouts of Manpreet, who is evading arrest in the Bathinda plot allotment case.

“The VB has been conducting searches in different states to arrest the former minister and it is suspected that Gurbhej may be with Manpreet,” said another official.

