VB starts probe into recruitment of asst professors at Pbi varsity

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) has started an inquiry into the recruitment of 65 assistant professors at Punjabi University, Patiala, from 2009 to 2016.

In September last year, the university syndicate, while holding a detailed discussion on the findings of 13 inquiry reports related to allegations of corruption, nepotism and misuse of funds during 2007-2017, decided to handover the probe to the VB.

In a complaint filed in 2017, it was alleged that these assistant professors were appointed in violation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms related to NET and PhD. It was also alleged that the wards and relatives of then ruling Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders were recruited on regular basis, ignoring the eligible candidates.

Assistant inspector general (vigilance) Ashish Kapoor said they have collected record from the university and a detailed investigation has been initiated. “We hope to complete the probe soon and detailed report will be submitted to senior officials for action,” Kapoor said.

How varsity tweaked rules

In June 2011, Punjabi University issued advertisement regarding recruitment of assistant professors. However, before the recruitment, the university constituted a seven-member committee and allegedly tweaked UGC guidelines and also got it cleared on March 29, 2012.

The committee allowed applications from PhD holders, who had done their degree before 2009. It also exempted PhD holders from clearing the NET. According to UGC regulations notified on July 11, 2009, and September 18, 2010, NET/SLET/SET is the minimum eligibility condition for recruitment and appointment of lecturer/assistant professor in universities/colleges/institutions. Only those PhD holders are exempted from the minimum eligibility condition for appointment whose degree has been awarded in accordance with the UGC (minimum standards and procedure for awarding PhD degree) Regulations, 2009.

VB already probing fire extinguishers case

The VB is already probing a case related to purchase of fire extinguishers worth ₹80 lakh in the university. In 2017, irregularities in the purchase of fire extinguishers at ₹58.4 lakh and smoke-detection alarm systems at ₹21.4 lakh over three years came to light. A 4kg fire extinguisher was bought at ₹8,229, though the Punjab common schedule of rates says it’s available for ₹2,415 per piece.

An internal inquiry report on the April 2014-October 2016 period says the purchase of extinguishers was made from a “ghost” company.

Following the resignation of former V-C Dr Jaspal Singh in March 2017, the then secretary, higher education, Anurag Verma, was appointed as the officiating V-C. Verma received complaints on irregularities in the university’s functioning from 2007 to 2017. These included allegations of nepotism, corruption, and bungling of funds in the examination branch, among other issues.

On the basis of these complaints, Verma ordered 14 internal inquiries in April 2017.