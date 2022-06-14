Vegetable vendor held with 500-gm heroin in Ludhiana

The Ludhiana range of Special Task Force (STF) on Monday arrested a vegetable vendor with 500-gram heroin.

The accused has been identified as Mani Sood, 28, of Labour Colony, Jamalpur. He was arrested from Metro Road on the basis of a tip-off.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge of Ludhiana STF, said that Mani had started consuming drugs around five years ago and he later got into drug peddling himself. He had earlier been convicted in a drugs case.