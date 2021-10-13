Vehicle tracking system to be must for private buses: Punjab transport minister

Punjab transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday said the newly launched vehicle tracking system (VTS) will be made mandatory for all private buses operating in the state.

Reviewing the functioning of the bus tracking system monitoring and control room in Chandigarh, Warring said that as the performance of private buses was not satisfactory in terms of safety, the installation of VTS would be ensured in them as well.

The system had been implemented in 1,450 buses of Punbus and Punjab Roadways till now, he said. “VTS is for checking speeding of buses, harsh braking and acceleration, overnight stay of buses, stoppage at any other place rather than designated stops, stay of buses at dhabas for more than 25 minutes, route diversion, bypassing cities, missing stops, real-time monitoring of arrival and departure from counters and actual travel distance covered,” he added.

The management information system was also generating reports on behaviour of drivers and conductors, usage of buses, utilisation of available staff, delays and advancement in the time of buses, kilometers covered by buses, etc, the minister said.

“On the basis of reports generated by the system and feedback of department officials, three best performing general managers of depots and 10 drivers and conductors each will be honoured every fortnight,” he said, warning non-performers of action.

Principal secretary (transport) K Siva Prasad and director (transport) Bhupinder Singh were among those present.