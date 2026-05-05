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Vehicles stranded as Mughal road shut after fresh snowfall, vehicles rescued

They said that Mughal road, which connects Shopian in south Kashmir to Jammu region’s Poonch district, was closed after fresh snowfall near Pir ki Gali

Published on: May 05, 2026 05:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
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Widespread rains lashed plains of Jammu and Kashmir while higher reaches witnessed light snowfall on Monday closing mountainous roads connecting south Kashmir to Jammu region’s Pir Panjal, officials said.

A woman drives through a market during rainfall in Srinagar, on Monday. (AP)

They said that Mughal road, which connects Shopian in south Kashmir to Jammu region’s Poonch district, was closed after fresh snowfall near Pir ki Gali. Many vehicles which were stranded on the road on both sides of a Pir ki Gali owing to the road closure were rescued after the stranded people to urge the administration to intervene.

“Many vehicles are stranded. Communication is very sketchy. Police teams and Border Roads Organisation have reached from both the sides and are rescuing the stranded people,” said a Shopian police official, earlier.

The road cleaning process was still on.

J&K traffic department said that Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag road was also closed. “The road is closed due to fresh snow accumulation,” said the traffic department in an update.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Vehicles stranded as Mughal road shut after fresh snowfall, vehicles rescued
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Vehicles stranded as Mughal road shut after fresh snowfall, vehicles rescued
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