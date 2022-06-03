Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vehicles used in crimes in Punjab have fake number plates: Member of national road safety council
The latest examples of such crimes are attack at state’s intelligence headquarter, Mohali and killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, when the vehicles with fake number plates were used, Kamaljeet Soi, member of the Centre’s national road safety council, said
Updated on Jun 03, 2022 01:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The vehicles used in majority of crimes in Punjab these days, including the recent attack on intelligence headquarters in Mohali and singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, have fake registration plates, leading to the criminals getting away easily without being caught by the authorities, a key central official said here on Thursday.

Kamaljeet Soi, member of the Centre’s national road safety council that functions under the ministry of road transport, said immediate action is required by the law enforcement agencies in Punjab to stop this menace or these vehicles will remain a threat to the security.

“In Punjab, miscreants are fraudulently affixing counterfeit/fake registration number plates on the vehicles and committing crimes and getting away easily without being caught by the authorities,” Soi said while addressing the media.

“The latest examples are attack at state’s intelligence headquarter, Mohali and killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, when the vehicles with fake number plates were used,” said Soi.

He blamed the government’s lack of efforts towards implementation of high security registration plates (HSRP), resulting in a grim crime scenario situation in the state.

“Implementation of the HSRP scheme in true letter and spirit is all the more relevant for Punjab as it shares its border with the neighbouring country,” suggested Soi.

