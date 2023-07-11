City’s Verka plant to prepare food packets: Ludhiana

Verka milk plant of city has been assigned the task of preparing food packets on a daily basis to meet the needs of the people in areas affected by the floods in Ludhiana and Moga districts. This decision was announced by the state government on Tuesday.

Food packets will be distributed in the flood-affected areas of Ludhiana and Moga districts. (HT PHOTO)

According to deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik, the food packets will be prepared at the Verka plant in Ludhiana and distributed in the flood-affected areas of Ludhiana and Moga districts. Each packet will consist of two bottles of water, two packets of biscuits, dry milk, bread, pinni (a traditional Punjabi sweet), spoons, cups, candles and matchsticks.

“The district administration has deployed manpower needed to ensure the smooth execution of this task. Senior officials are closely monitoring the arrangements to provide maximum assistance to the affected areas,” she added.

District Food and Supply Controller (DFSC) Sanjay Sharma stated that, the Verka milk plant is capable of preparing at least 5,000 packets per day, but the number can be increased based on the demand from the administrations of two districts.

