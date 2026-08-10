Ludhiana

Vet varsity training highlights goat, sheep farming as rural income opportunity

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, organised a one-week training programme on goat and sheep farming, attracting 22 participants, including 19 men and three women, from districts of Punjab. The programme focused on farming practices, skills and income opportunities.

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Vice-chancellor Dr JPS Gill appreciated the department of veterinary and animal husbandry extension education for conducting the training. He said the university was committed to empowering livestock farmers through scientific knowledge and skill-based programmes. Describing goat and sheep farming as a profitable enterprise, he said it offered opportunities for self-employment, entrepreneurship and higher incomes in rural areas.

Dr RS Grewal, director of extension education, stressed the role of livestock enterprises in strengthening rural livelihoods. He highlighted goat and sheep farming as an avenue for economic upliftment, particularly for rural youth.

Dr Jaswinder Singh, head of the department and course director, said the programme combined classroom teaching with practical exposure. Participants visited the university goat farm, Department of livestock products and technology, and college of dairy and food science technology. The visits helped them understand farm operations and the value addition of meat and milk products.

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{{^usCountry}} Training covered goat farming, breeds, housing, breeding, feeding, shed design, weather management, vaccination, disease prevention and farm economics. The trainees also visited PAU, where they were shown the integrated farming system developed for Punjab. The programme aimed to equip participants with knowledge to adopt livestock farming and strengthen their livelihood opportunities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Training covered goat farming, breeds, housing, breeding, feeding, shed design, weather management, vaccination, disease prevention and farm economics. The trainees also visited PAU, where they were shown the integrated farming system developed for Punjab. The programme aimed to equip participants with knowledge to adopt livestock farming and strengthen their livelihood opportunities. {{/usCountry}}

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