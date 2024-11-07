Victory for AAP is foregone conclusion: Punjab CM

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday claimed that his party’s win in the upcoming bypolls was a foregone conclusion as the public has already decided to vote for the ruling party. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. (HT File)

Campaigning for Ishank Kumar, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Chabbewal in Hoshiarpur district, Mann asserted that earlier the people of Punjab had no choice but to vote either for the Congress or SAD, but now they have a suitable choice of voting for the AAP.

Mann campaigned for Kumar at villages Pandori Bibi and Bahowal.

“We have entered politics to clean the system. We believe in politics of work,” the CM said, adding that the public chose AAP in 2022 to vent off their 75 years of accumulated frustration against the traditional parties who have looted Punjab.

Urging the voters to vote for AAP, Mann said it was a good opportunity for them to take revenge from the leaders who betrayed them. “It is the time to shut the door on those leaders who turned you away while in power,” Mann added.

He said that the Congress and BJP are not going out in public as they were aware they have lost the trust of people.

“The world is progressing at a fast pace but we, in Punjab are still battling for basic amenities. The state was rich in natural resources, but it lacked good leadership. We (AAP) had to take a plunge in politics to fill that void,” said Mann.

The CM alleged that the state had sufficient funds but the erstwhile ruling parties used the same for their personal gains.

“The khazana (treasury) cannot be called khazana if it does not have money in it. It is people’s money that fills the coffers. If the previous governments did not spend it on public welfare, where did the money go,” Mann asked.

“We have introduced one MLA, one pension to save taxpayers money,” he added.