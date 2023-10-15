Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Video of Batala ex-MLA 'thrashing' brother goes viral

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Oct 15, 2023 07:34 AM IST

A video purportedly showing BJP leader and former Batala MLA Ashwani Sekhri and his son thrashing his younger brother Indervir Sekhri went viral on social media on Saturday.

In the video, the Batala ex-MLA, his son and Indervir Sekhri are seen at a construction site. After engaging into a verbal spat, Sekhri and his son purportedly manhandled Indervir, and the cops guarding the Congress turncoat were seen trying to pacify both the sides.

Speaking on this, Sekhri said it was a family property issue and the incident took place a few days ago.

