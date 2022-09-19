Vigilance bureau arrests Karnal tehsildar, reader for taking bribe

: A team of the Haryana vigilance bureau has arrested a tehsildar and his reader posted in Gharaunda in Karnal district for allegedly accepting bribe.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gharaunda Tehsildar Nikhil Singla, who also had the additional charge of Karnal and his reader Gulshan Gulati.

As per the bureau officials, the VB got a complaint that Gulati had demanded bribe from a person and he was arrested red-handed while accepting illegal gratification of ₹ 20,000.

During the questioning, Gulati disclosed that from the bribed money, he also gives a share to tehsildar Singla.

VB inspector Sachin Kumar said that the bureau had got a complaint against the accused that Gulati had demanded ₹ 25,000 bribe for correction in girdawari of a land deed, saying that he has to pay a share to the tehsildar.

He said that the accused will be produced in the court on Monday and bureau will seek their remand for further interrogation. They have been booked under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

