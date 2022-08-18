Vigilance bureau nabs lineman in Patiala for taking bribe

Punjab vigilance bureau on Wednesday nabbed lineman Krishan Kumar, posted in PSPCL sub division Kalyan, Patiala district while taking a bribe of ₹10,000. Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of the state vigilance bureau said the accused lineman has been arrested on the complaint of a person Sukhwinder Singh from Patiala.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further informed that the complainant has approached the vigilance bureau and alleged that Krishan Kumar had already taken ₹3,000 as bribe for installation of domestic electricity meter at his plot on Nabha road Patiala. He added that the accused lineman was now demanding ₹10,000 more as bribe to further share it with concerned SDO and two JEs posted at PSPCL Kalyan.

The spokesperson further informed that after verification of facts in the complaint, vigilance bureau laid a trap and the accused lineman was arrested while accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 as second instalment in the presence of two official witnesses. In this regard an FIR has been registered against all the accused under Prevention of Corruption Act at police station vigilance bureau Patiala and further investigation was under progress.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}