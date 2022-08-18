Vigilance bureau nabs lineman in Patiala for taking bribe

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 18, 2022 01:35 AM IST
Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of the state vigilance bureau said the accused lineman in Patiala has been arrested on the complaint of a person Sukhwinder Singh from Patiala; He further informed that the complainant has approached the vigilance bureau and alleged that Krishan Kumar had already taken ₹3,000 as bribe for installation of domestic electricity meter at his plot on Nabha road Patiala.
Vigilance bureau laid a trap and the accused lineman was arrested while accepting a bribe of 10,000 as second instalment in the presence of two official witnesses. (HT File/Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

Punjab vigilance bureau on Wednesday nabbed lineman Krishan Kumar, posted in PSPCL sub division Kalyan, Patiala district while taking a bribe of 10,000. Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of the state vigilance bureau said the accused lineman has been arrested on the complaint of a person Sukhwinder Singh from Patiala.

He further informed that the complainant has approached the vigilance bureau and alleged that Krishan Kumar had already taken 3,000 as bribe for installation of domestic electricity meter at his plot on Nabha road Patiala. He added that the accused lineman was now demanding 10,000 more as bribe to further share it with concerned SDO and two JEs posted at PSPCL Kalyan.

The spokesperson further informed that after verification of facts in the complaint, vigilance bureau laid a trap and the accused lineman was arrested while accepting a bribe of 10,000 as second instalment in the presence of two official witnesses. In this regard an FIR has been registered against all the accused under Prevention of Corruption Act at police station vigilance bureau Patiala and further investigation was under progress.

