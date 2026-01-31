Vij suspends two officials over illegal axing of 31 trees in Haryana’s Sirsa

Energy, transport and labour minister Anil Vij on Friday ordered suspension of executive engineer of the public health department in Sirsa and divisional forest officer (DFO) in connection with illegal axing of 31 trees at Kaluana village in Sirsa district. Energy, transport and labour minister Anil Vij on Friday ordered suspension of executive engineer of the public health department in Sirsa and divisional forest officer (DFO) in connection with illegal axing of 31 trees at Kaluana village in Sirsa district. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

While chairing a district public grievance redressal committee meeting in Sirsa, Vij ordered suspension of XEN Vijay Kumar and forest officer Sundar Singh on the basis of a report submitted by Sirsa ADC in connection with illegal axing of trees at a water works premises in Sirsa’s Kaluana village after a local resident lodged a complaint. The minister also ordered Dabwali superintendent of police (SP) Nikita Khattar to lodge a criminal case against both officers and others involved in the case.

The forest department had been asked to axe 51 trees from a water works built on the land of the public health department at Kaluana village in Sirsa but 31 additional trees were axed. Even the minister asked both officials to speak for themselves but he was not satisfied with their reply.

During the meeting, a total of 15 complaints were placed on the agenda, out of which 11 complaints were redressed on the spot while four were deferred to the next meeting. Vij emphasised that the government’s priority is to ensure timely, transparent and effective resolution of public grievances.

On issues related to electricity wires and meters in Sirsa, Vij directed the concerned officials to carry out necessary repairs and corrective measures at the earliest, so that the public does not face any inconvenience.