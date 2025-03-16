Vij urges Khattar for metro link between Ambala, Chandigarh

While celebrating Holi with Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana energy minister Anil Vij on Friday requested him to start a metro train connecting Ambala with state capital Chandigarh. Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana energy minister Anil Vij celebrating Holi in Ambala on Friday. (HT Photo)

Vij kept forward the demand while addressing BJP leaders at the central election office in Ambala Cantonment, where Khattar had reached from Karnal to commend the party’s performance in the civic body elections on the occasion of Holi.

A statement quoting Vij said that as Chandigarh is Haryana’s capital but reaching there is very difficult for the people.

“The roads to Chandigarh are completely jammed, and people spend hours travelling back and forth. If a metro train is introduced, it will save time and benefit millions of people,” the statement said.

Vij stated that when Khattar was the chief minister, he never created any obstacles in the development of Ambala Cantonment or Haryana.

“Whenever I made a request, Manohar Lal accepted it willingly. One of the latest examples is the Ambala Cantonment domestic airport. Acquiring land from the Army for the airport was very challenging due to the high cost of land transfer. However, after discussing with Manohar Lal, he immediately allocated ₹130 crore for the airport without hesitation,” the minister told the gathering.

He said that both he and Manohar Lal have the same vision, as they were both trained in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Vij however acknowledged that while there were occasional differences in opinion, they were always related to issues, not personal matters.

Ultimately, either Manohar Lal accepted his suggestions, or Vij accepted Manohar Lal’s perspective, ensuring continuous progress and development, the statement read.

Vij said that the people of Ambala Cantonment have given BJP full support due to which the party won 25 out of 32 councilor seats, and the BJP chairperson won with a margin of 28,000 votes.

The Ambala Cantt MLA however expressed his discontent over not giving party ticket to candidates suggested by him during the municipality polls.

“Before the municipal elections, 15 candidate names were removed from the list, causing some setbacks. However, after discussions with the high command, I managed to reinstate 10 candidates, out of which 9 won. I believe that if all 32 candidates were fielded properly, BJP would have won all 32 seats, setting an example for the entire country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Khattar praised Ambala Cantonment as a stronghold of BJP, where the party has consistently won elections and urged the newly elected representatives to work for public welfare and fulfill the expectations of the people.