Vikas Thakur’s CWG triumph a dream birthday gift for his mother

Asha Thakur received the birthday gift of her dreams on Tuesday after her son, Ludhiana lad Vikas Thakur, 28, clinched his third Commonwealth Games medal in weightlifting.

Thakur, who earlier won silver and bronze medals at the 2014 and 2018 editions of CWG, respectively, once again made the country proud by bagging a silver medal in the 96-kg category in Birmingham on Tuesday, following which festivities erupted at his house in Ludhiana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ever since his winning lift of 346 kg (191-kg clean and jerk + 155-kg snatch), phone lines and door bells haven’t stopped ringing and buzzing at his residence in Eldeco Estate.

Elated neighbours and relatives of the champion weightlifter gathered at his home to celebrate his glorious achievement with sweets, folk dances, loud roars and cheerful screams which continued till 1.30 am.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift. I am really proud of him and grateful to the almighty for blessing us with such an extraordinary son. The moment he won, we all started crying in joy and sheer pride. I am the luckiest mother on the planet,” said Asha Thakur, while controlling her tears of joy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Vikas was just 12-years-old when he wrote down his dream of participating in the Olympics in his dairy,” said Asha.

Vikas’ elder sister Abhilasha Thakur, who along with her husband Sangeet Thakur came from Gurugram to watch her elder brother compete along with her parents in Ludhiana, said, “I was surprised to see the note written by my 12-year-old brother in his diary. He had a clear vision and a humongous dream at such a young age. He worked really hard for it and even missed the funeral of our grandmother, who was very close to him,” said Abhilasha.

Recalling the incident, she said, “We didn’t tell him about her demise, but he got to know about it much later from the news. Moreover, in the last 30 years, we celebrated Raksha Bandhan only four times. But, he has promised we will celebrate together this year, for which I am really excited,”she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vikas, who is currently serving in the Air Force in Chandigarh, was introduced to weightlifting by his father Brijlal Thakur, who is a train manager with the railways.

Brijlal is on cloud nine over the hat-trick of CWG medals bagged by his son.

“It was not easy for Vikas to achieve this feat, as he struggled with injuries too. His dedication and perseverance again made him a champion,” he added.

Brijlal said he wanted Vikas to pursue boxing, but didn’t find a suitable coach for him, following which the latter joined Ludhiana Club at Rakh Bagh at the age of eight for weightlifting.

“He developed such a passion towards the game that he even missed his Class 12 Punjabi final exam to attend the senior national camp, even though he topped the school in the previous semester. He eventually completed his graduation too before joining Indian Air Force,” Brijlal added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though Vikas once again missed out on gold, but according to his family, it hasn’t deterred his spirit and he expressed joy over his achievement on the phone.

“In 2018, Vikas lifted 350 kg to win a bronze medal, but won a silver medal by lifting 346 kg. He was competing against three Olympic players this time, but still managed silver. He is now eyeing to qualify and win an Olympic medal,” shared Brijlal.

According to the family, who is planning a warm welcome for Vikas, the sports icon after his victory this time has also agreed to tie the knot.

Teachers and students at his alma mater, Shri Om Prakash Gupta SDP Model Senior Secondary School, also celebrated the victory of their alumnus.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday announced a reward of ₹50 lakh for the star athlete.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON