Vikramaditya leads Rojgar Sangharsh Yatra

Shimla: State Congress general secretary and Shimla (rural) MLA Vikramaditya Singh, while leading the Yuva Rozgar Sangharsh Yatra at Karsog and Janjehli in district Mandi today, called upon the people to extend their full support to their fight against unemployment.

Vikramaditya said that the police recruitment paper leak case has exposed BJP’s corruption. He said that the CBI investigation, in this case, has not started till today as many BJP leaders are involved in this crime and the chief minister is trying to save them.

Singh said that as soon as Congress will come to power, it will expose the corruption under the BJP rule and the culprits of the paper leak scam will be brought to book. He said that Congress will fulfil the promise of employing the jobless youth.

The Congress leader said that if voted to power, Congress will bring a start-up scheme of ₹680 crore, under which interest-free loans will be provided to unemployed youth in all the assembly constituencies of the state to provide self-employment opportunities. HTC

