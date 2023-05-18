Villagers lock cooperative bank in Rohtak
Rohtak villagers here locked the main gate of the cooperative societies bank. They alleged that the bank manager was involved in a ₹98-lakh scam. They claimed the amount was meant to be distributed to farmers for their crop loss in 2017.
Residents of Behlba village here locked the main gate of the cooperative societies bank. They alleged that the bank manager was involved in a ₹98-lakh scam. They claimed the amount was meant to be distributed to farmers for their crop loss in 2017. The villagers alleged that the government has released ₹1.37 crore for their crop losses in 2017. “The manager had distributed some amount to farmers but he did not lease ₹98 lakh and he is not telling where that amount has gone. He is involved in a scam and he is also accused of embezzling funds to the tune of ₹37 lakh. If the manager fails to release the amount, we will meet the deputy commissioner and seek action against him,” the villagers added.
