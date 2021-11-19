Vinay Pratap Singh takes charge as Chandigarh DC

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh DC Vinay Pratap Singh said his endeavour will be to ensure services with prescribed timelines as a matter of right to service
Vinay Pratap Singh, a 2011-batch IAS officer of Haryana cadre, who has taken charge as Chandigarh DC. (HT File)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 02:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Vinay Pratap Singh, a 2011-batch IAS officer of Haryana cadre, on Thursday took over as the new deputy commissioner (DC) of Chandigarh.

After joining, Singh said, “As deputy commissioner, my priorities will be to ease in delivery of public services by re-engineering the administration’s internal processes and improving government-citizen interface by induction of appropriate technologies, including IT, mobile communications, GIS, block chain etc.”

Endeavour will be to ensure services with prescribed timelines as a matter of right to service, he said.

“I would also like to involve civil society, student bodies, public representatives etc with administration to incorporate new ideas & feedback to further improve public amenities. In a course of time, would like to identify important issues and administration’s priorities and focus on them. Digitisation work started in estate office will be completed and expanded to other departments in my responsibility,” he added.

Singh will also hold the charge of district magistrate, estate officer, labour commissioner, president, zila sainik welfare board, controller, civil defence, secretary, agriculture marketing board, director, agriculture, additional chief electoral officer, chairman, Wakf Board, commissioner, excise and taxation, and registrar cooperative societies.

