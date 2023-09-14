Violation of Covid norms: HC stays trial against ex-minister of Punjab Anil Joshi

The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed trial court proceedings against former Punjab minister Anil Joshi in an August 31, 2021 criminal case registered by the Amritsar police.

High court bench of justice Vikas Bahl, while seeking response from the Punjab government by December 14, ordered that the trial court proceedings would remain stayed. Detailed order is awaited.

The case was registered on the complaint of some cops, who had alleged that Joshi was allegedly involved in gathering of more than 2,000 persons at a resort in Amritsar city, violating government order of restrictions imposed against assembly of persons in view of Covid-19 outbreak, on August 28, 2021. The challan was presented on November 18, 2022.

He had argued in the high court that the FIR was a result of political vendetta. No independent witness was associated by the police in the case. Also, the police registered a case on their own and there was no complaint in this regard, it was argued.

The plea further said as per the provisions of Section 195 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), a complaint could be filed by the officer whose orders were violated and not by the police on the basis of investigation. Hence, the FIR be quashed.