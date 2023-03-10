Violence by Punjab tourists: Himachal HC notice to CS, DGP

The Himachal Pradesh high court on Friday issued notice to the state chief secretary, principal secretary (home), director general of police, deputy commissioners Kullu and Bilaspur and superintendents of police of Kullu and Bilaspur on the recent violence by Punjab tourists in Manali, Manikaran and Bilaspur.

Deputy inspector general of police (central range) Madhusudhan Sharma interacting with local residents in Manikaran, Kullu, on March 6. (Aqil Khan/HT)

A division bench, comprising acting chief justice Sabina and justice Satyen Vaidya, issued the notice on a writ petition taken up suo motu as a public interest litigation based on newspaper reports on March 6 and 7.

The court directed the state government to file a status report on the matter and the matter was listed for hearing on Monday.

The reports said tourists from Punjab created ruckus at Manali’s Green Tax Barrier last Sunday afternoon. Following the argument with staff at the barrier over paying green tax, nearly 100 motorcyclists gathered and started raising slogans, causing tension. The incident led to a long traffic jam on both sides of the barrier. It is learnt that a separatist flag of Khalistan was put up on a motorcycle but on seeing the police, the rider dropped the flag.

The Manali SDM reached the spot and brought the situation under control with the help of the police.

On March 7, the tourists from Punjab went on a rampage at Manikaran. A riot-like situation was witnessed that night with nearly 100 hooligans from the neighbouring state creating ruckus and marching through the town with religious flags in hands. Some of the hooligans were drunk and hurled beer bottles towards Naina Mata temple and on the road. When local residents objected, the miscreants went on the rampage and vandalised temples, houses and 20 vehicles with iron rods and lathis.

The hooligans thrashed everyone they saw on the way, adding to the panic. When a local youngster stood up to them, they hit him on the head with a beer bottle and assaulted him with a rod. They entered an eating joint forcibly and misbehaved with people dining there. Five people were injured in the incident.

The local residents demanded strict action against the miscreants. They said they should be identified and caught. An FIR was registered against the miscreants.

After the violence at Manikaran, motorcycle-borne pilgrims from Punjab gathered in hundreds in the afternoon and created ruckus at Garamora in Bilaspur district. Garamora is a gateway to Himachal Pradesh on the Chandigarh-Manali national highway. The pilgrims blocked traffic for about an hour and a half, causing a huge traffic jam. They demanded the police should not stop them for checking when they visit Manikaran, a pilgrimage site of the Sikhs.

