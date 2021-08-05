Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vocational labs paving road to jobs for govt schoolchildren in Ludhiana

Students are being encouraged to learn by practically applying their theoretical concepts; such vocational laboratories have been set up at 23 government schools in the district
By Deepa Sharma Sood, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Students attending class at the beauty and wellness lab at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Cemetery Road, Ludhiana. (Gurpreet SIngh/HT)

The newly-constructed beauty and wellness and construction laboratories at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Cemetery Road, are helping students of Classes 9 to 12 learn through practical application and become job-ready.

Such vocational laboratories have been set up at 23 government schools in the district under the National Skills Development Corporation. With offline classes underway, students are making full use of them now.

The school’s beauty and wellness laboratory is equipped with proper chairs, mirrors and equipment used for beauty treatments such as for pedicure, manicure, hair spa, hair and skin treatment.

“In this course, practical exposure is important along with theoretical knowledge. I am training students everyday and over 300 students of Classes 9 to 12 have opted for the course,” said Sarabjeet Kaur, vocational trainer at the school.

Pallavi Kumari, a Class-12 student, said, “When I joined school on July 28, I was overjoyed to see the lab. I had opted for a beauty and wellness course as a vocational subject in Class 9, as this can be a good career option after I complete my studies.Now, I wait for the class everyday.”

On the other hand, the construction lab gives students an understanding of components used for building, major building parts, construction equipment, tools and instruments. The walls of the laboratory are beautified with pictures of building material, common tools used in construction and instructions on steps are required to construct a building.

School principal Taskin Aktar, said, “These laboratories help students get a clear idea about the subject as they spend most of their time learning about how to use equipment. This experience will help them in their careers as skill-based courses are in demand everywhere in the world.”

The new lab developed for construction and infra development is a hit among the students at senior secondary school in Haibowal Khurd. Principal Kamaljit said, “We now have 225 students in the appeal and 237 of them have opted for construction. After the labs were developed this year, more students have opted for it.”

