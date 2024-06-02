 Voters of Kalu Wala village on Pak border ferried in boats - Hindustan Times
Voters of Kalu Wala village on Pak border ferried in boats

ByPress Trust of India
Jun 02, 2024 06:56 AM IST

BSF unit ferries voters of Kalu Wala village in Punjab's Ferozepur district, surrounded by Sutlej river and India-Pakistan border, to polling station by boats.

Chandigarh

A unit of the BSF was deployed to safely take voters to their polling station. (AFP)
A unit of the BSF was deployed to safely take voters to their polling station. (AFP)

A BSF unit was deployed to safely and conveniently ferry the voters of Kalu Wala village in Punjab’s Ferozepur district, which is surrounded by Sutlej river on three sides and India-Pakistan border on the other, to their polling station on Saturday.

“Surrounded by the Sutlej on three sides Int. (international) border on fourth, booth at the village Kalu Wala in Ferozepur distt is very unique. A unit of BSF was deployed to safely & conveniently ferry voters of Kalu Wala village to their polling station,” said a post on X by the chief electoral officer, Punjab.

The voters were brought in boats to the polling booth to cast their votes.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Voters of Kalu Wala village on Pak border ferried in boats
