Voters of Kalu Wala village on Pak border ferried in boats

Chandigarh A unit of the BSF was deployed to safely take voters to their polling station. (AFP)

A BSF unit was deployed to safely and conveniently ferry the voters of Kalu Wala village in Punjab’s Ferozepur district, which is surrounded by Sutlej river on three sides and India-Pakistan border on the other, to their polling station on Saturday.

“Surrounded by the Sutlej on three sides Int. (international) border on fourth, booth at the village Kalu Wala in Ferozepur distt is very unique. A unit of BSF was deployed to safely & conveniently ferry voters of Kalu Wala village to their polling station,” said a post on X by the chief electoral officer, Punjab.

The voters were brought in boats to the polling booth to cast their votes.