Want to take Punjab from state of ‘fikr’ to ‘fakar’: Navjot Sidhu

Former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Sidhu on Sunday trained guns on a section of party leaders who were questioning his ‘Lok Milni (public gatherings)’. Navjot Sidhu addressing a rally at Kot Shamir, located on the outskirts of Bathinda city, on Sunday. (Sanjeev/HT)

Addressing ‘Jittega Punjab, Jittegi Congress’ rally at Kot Shamir, located on the outskirts of Bathinda city, Sidhu said he was working to put Punjab on track from the current state of ‘fikr’ to ‘fakar’ which was prevalent during Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s era.

Notwithstanding criticism for independently holding political rallies, he announced to keep convening such events to consolidate party workers.

“I am unmoved by the criticism of my political activities, but it smells of jealousy. I am wedded to the policies of Congress and will keep raising issues of Punjabis,” said Sidhu.

Sunday’s rally was Sidhu’s second political gathering in the Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency in less than a month. Even as the office-bearers of the district Congress openly lamented Sidhu and his key aide Harvidner Singh Laddi for holding rallies without approval of the state Congress leaders, former party MLAs Nazar Singh Manshahia, Baldev Singh Kamalu and former vice-chairperson of Punjab Mandi Board Vijay Kalra shared stage with Sidhu.

His previous rally at Mehraj village on December 17 had evoked sharp criticism from the party leadership in the state, with Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa asking him to desist from holding his own akhara or “public show”.

Organisers said Sunday’s public gathering was organised on the call of Kot Shamir residents to honour Sidhu for his role in opening the Kartarpur corridor.

Sidhu, who turned out to be the only speaker at the event, urged the party supporters to stand by a leader with integrity and one who could speak with political aggression against the financial mess, poor governance and deteriorating law-and-order situation under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regime.

“Congress workers need an honest leader with political commitment. Punjab still has a political system where meek opposition leaders have an unholy alliance with the current political dispensation,” said the former minister.

Taking potshots at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Sidhu said the party had a history of undermining the supreme religious organisations for its political gains.

He further urged the Centre to allow farmers to sell wheat and agriculture produces to the Central Asian countries via air route.

“The Union government should start supporting wheat and vegetables export to improve the financial health of farmers of Punjab and neighbouring states,” he added.