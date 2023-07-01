Wanted agent held for duping people on pretext of arranging visa : Ludhiana

Wanted by the police for the past four years for duping people on the pretext of arranging visas for them, a travel agent was arrested by Machhiwara police on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Harpreet Singh Chopra of Ludhiana. He is the son of a police personnel.

SHO Machhiwara police station, Mandeep Kaur said that in 2019, a Machhiwara resident Reena Verma had lodged a complaint with the police stating that she runs a spoken English coaching centre. The accused Harpreet along with his accomplice had come to her centre stating that he is a travel agent having an office in Ludhiana and he is into arranging study visas, work permits and tourist visas.

Reena added that eight students of her centre had approached Harpreet for settling abroad. The accused had assured them that he would get them the visas within six months. He took ₹35 lakh from the students and sent them visas which were later found to be fake. Reena had also alleged that the accused Harpreet is a son of a police officer and threatened her of dire consequence while asking to withdraw the case.

Later, a case under Section 420 of the IPC was registered against the accused in 2019 but he was on the run since then and later the court had also declared him a proclaimed offender.

