Waqf Board moves Himachal HC challenging district court’s order declaring Sanjauli mosque as unauthorised

Amid simmering tension over the unauthorised Sanjauli mosque as Dev Bhoomi Sangarsh Samiti continues with their chain hunger strike, Waqf board on Friday moved to high court challenging the district court’s October 30 order. On October 30, the district court upheld the Shimla MC commissioner’s May 3, 2025, order to demolish the entire mosque, declaring it illegal. (File)

In its order, the district court upheld the order of MC commissioner declaring the mosque as unauthorised.

The Waqf Board has filed a petition in the HC challenging the decisions of the Shimla MC commissioner and the district court. A decision on the maintainability of this petition will be held on December 1.

On the other hand, hunger strike by Hindu organisations in Sanjauli, demanding the court to cut off electricity and water supply to the mosque entered 11th day on Friday.

On October 30, the district court upheld the Shimla MC commissioner’s May 3, 2025, order to demolish the entire mosque, declaring it illegal. However, the Waqf Board and the mosque committee challenged these orders in the district court. During the hearing, the district court upheld the MC’s orders and ordered the demolition of the illegal structure by December 30.

On Friday a few Muslim devotees visited the building for the weekly prayers. Despite tensions, the situation remained peaceful, with Muslim community representatives reiterating their commitment to maintaining communal harmony. Riyasat Ali, was the only person who arrived at the disputed structure to offer prayers. Speaking to the media after completing his namaz, he clarified that the administration had not barred individuals from praying but that the mosque’s cleric had appealed to the community to avoid congregational prayers until the legal dispute is resolved.

Members of the Devbhoomi Hindu Sangharsh Samiti reiterated their demand for full implementation of court orders directing action against the structure. Samiti leader Vijay Sharma accused the lone devotee of attempting to “provoke” tensions but simultaneously thanked the wider Muslim community for cooperating with appeals for communal harmony.

Sharma said an eight-member committee formed by the administration had submitted its report, which is expected to play a crucial role in decisions likely to be announced on Saturday. He also claimed the matter was now before the HC again and asserted that the organisation was confident the court would not grant a stay on the demolition order.