War against militancy in J&K not over yet: DGP Swain

Jammu and Kashmir director general of police (DGP) RR Swain said on Monday that the battle against militancy was not yet over in the Union Territory. He said that it could only happen when one side accepts the futility of violence.

DGP RR Swain (left), IGP VK Birdi and other officials at the Chati Patshahi Gurdwara in Srinagar on Monday (PTI)

Swain was talking to reporters during a visit to gurdwara Chati Patshahi in old city here on the occasion of Gurupurb.

The DGP expressed hope that the misguided youngsters of the Valley would shun violence and join the national mainstream

“The battle (against terrorism) is not over yet completely. IT only ends when one side accepts the futility of the violence. Till that time our side of the fight (continues),” he said.

The DGP said that the forces have to move forward while battling the losses in a war. “We can’t step back from this war but we would like to have negligible harm to people and the fighting forces would attempt to mitigate the losses. And if the challenge is to move ahead despite our losses, we won’t backtrack from that,” he said.

A commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, who masterminded the Dhangri and Kandi attacks, was killed along with his associate, while the army lost five soldiers, including two Captains, last week in the dense jungles of Kalakote in Rajouri district during an encounter.

When asked about infiltration, Swain said that the infiltration might increase in some areas and at the same time, decrease in others. “This is a matter of strategy which can’t be discussed in public,” he said.

On Saturday, during a public grievances redressal programme in Jammu, the DGP had said that the people should remain alert because the intent of the adversary across the border continues to be inimical.

“Individual incidents happen but this does not mean they are in a position to run over the place or majorly change the security scenario. These incidents will also be taken care of as all of us including people are sitting together to prevent such incidents in future,” he had said.

