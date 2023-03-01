War on drugs: Dreams of Ludhiana village family shattered

Dreams of Balwinder Singh of Pamal village, a lower-middle-class farmer, were shattered after he lost his younger son Shanvir Singh, 16, to drugs. Balwinder says it is hard to believe his son has died of a drug overdose, as his son wanted to be a kabaddi player and he was best in his group.

Balwinder has sent his elder son Amritpal Singh to a foreign country so that he could help run the family. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He alleged that Sukhraj, a friend of his son, forced Shanvir to experience drugs.

“How can sports enthusiasts consume drugs? Shanvir used to say that he would win a motorcycle from some local kabaddi tournament for himself and win a tractor for me,” said Balwinder.

“I have a small chunk of land and I really don’t want a new tractor, but Shanvir used to wish that I should own a tractor,” he added.

The financial condition of the family is also not good. Balwinder had sent his elder son Amritpal Singh to a foreign country so that he would help run the family.

According to the villagers the accused Sukhraj, who is in his early 20s is a drug addict.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Further, Balwinder added that Sukhraj had come to his house on February 1 to meet Shanvir. They had left the house stating that they will be back in a few minutes. When Shanvir did not return, they started searching and found him dead in a tubewell room in Ahliwal village.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON