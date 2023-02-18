Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal among 25 booked for kidnapping, thrashing man

Radical Sikh organisation Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and his aides have been booked for allegedly kidnapping and thrashing a man, who is reportedly associated with the Ajnala faction of Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal, police officials said on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim identified as Varinder Singh hails from Village Salempur, tehsil Chamkaur Sahib in Roopnagar district.

On his complaint, a case was registered against Amritpal Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Papalpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh Rauke, Gurpreet Singh and 20 other unknown persons under section 365 (kidnapping), 379-B (snatching), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) of IPC at Ajnala Police station, police officials said.

In a statement to the police, the complainant said, “I was a fan of Amritpal Singh initially and participated in his activities. However, I started learning about the internal matters of his group, which also comprises characterless persons. When I tried to make Amritpal aware of these things, I was not allowed to meet him by his aides. Upset over this, I exposed their wrongdoings on social media”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“On Wednesday, I was at Damdami Taksal in Ajnala, when Amritpal’s men invited me for the discussion to bury the hatchets. They took me to another place and thrashed me. Amritpal was amongst them. They also threatened to eliminate my family,” he added.

Before registration of the FIR, a video of the complainant went viral over social media, in which, he is seen apologising for sharing the posts against Amritpal on social media and vowing to refrain from these acts in future. However, in another video, the victim is seen hospitalised and reiterating his words mentioned in the complaint. HT couldn’t independently verify the content of the videos. The police have yet to make an arrest.