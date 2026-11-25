The Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) on Tuesday questioned the ideological consistency of the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following the latter’s renewed alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party asked SAD whether the issues that prompted the Shiromani Akali Dal to snap ties with the BJP during the farmers’ agitation had been resolved.

The leaders said political alliances were the prerogative of parties, but decisions contrary to their earlier positions called for accountability. (HT) more less

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Addressing a press conference, Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) working president Tarsem Singh, Sarabjit Singh Khalsa and Manpreet Singh Ayali questioned whether the BJP had changed its position on farmers and Punjab or the Badals had abandoned their earlier stand in pursuit of political power.

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They also sought an explanation on how SAD leaders would share a political platform with Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who had leveled serious allegations against individuals close to the Badal family in connection with the sacrilege and police firing cases. They further questioned the party’s association with BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu, given its earlier opposition to him and his family.

The leaders said political alliances were the prerogative of parties, but decisions contrary to their earlier positions called for accountability. Political power, they maintained, should not take precedence over Punjab and Panthic interests.

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{{^usCountry}} Statewide membership drive {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Statewide membership drive {{/usCountry}}

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Separately, the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) launched a statewide membership campaign to build a broad-based political platform. The leaders appealed to farmers, labourers, traders, employees, students, women and youth to join the initiative. They said that Punjab was grappling with agrarian debt, unemployment, drug abuse and gangsterism, besides unresolved issues concerning river waters, natural resources and the state’s rights.

Referring to the political movement initiated under jailed MP Amritpal Singh’s leadership, they said it aimed to steer youth away from drugs and reconnect them with Sikh values and the teachings of the Gurus. The party has also launched a helpline (60009060092), website (www.adwpd.com) and a mobile application, VAHEER, to facilitate enrolment.