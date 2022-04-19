Warring to take charge as Punjab Congress president on April 22

Newly appointed Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu will take charge on April 22 in the presence of senior party leaders.

The two new appointees will take charge at a simple ceremony to be held at the state headquarters of the party in Chandigarh, according to a Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Third-time MLA from Gidderbaha segment of Muktsar district and a former transport minister, Warring, 44, was named the party’s state unit chief on April 9. He succeeds Navjot Singh Sidhu.