...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Wasting water in Mohali to invite 1,000 fine from April 15

A repeat of the violation will invite an additional fine of ₹2,000, while the water connection will be disconnected in case of a third violation

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 08:04 am IST
By Hillary Victor, Mohali
Advertisement

From April 15, the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) will be imposing a fine of 1,000 on residents found wasting water in the morning by using hose pipes for watering lawns and potted plants, washing vehicles and cleaning floors.

Special focus will be placed on misuse during designated morning supply hours. (HT File)

A repeat of the violation will invite an additional fine of 2,000, while the water connection will be disconnected in case of a third violation.

In cases where connections are disconnected due to repeated violations, restoration will only be considered after payment of a 5,000 penalty, submission of an affidavit, and approval from the competent authority. The penalty amount will be directly added to the consumer’s water bill

The decision was taken during the final House meeting of MC’s five-year tenure on Thursday. Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said the move was aimed at ensuring equitable distribution of water and address shortages being reported from several sectors and villages. “Strict enforcement is essential, especially during peak supply hours when demand is high,” he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Hillary Victor

Hillary Victor is a Special Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

water supply
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Wasting water in Mohali to invite 1,000 fine from April 15
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Wasting water in Mohali to invite 1,000 fine from April 15
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.