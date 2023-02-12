Water in 29% wells in Punjab has uranium concentration

Punjab is the worst affected state in India where 29% of the wells have been observed to have uranium concentration more than the limit of 30 parts per billion (ppb), reveals the Groundwater yearbook 2021-22.

The report was released recently by the Central Groundwater Board.

Out of the total 329 samples that were analysed for uranium concentration, 96 were found to be beyond permissible limit of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in Punjab. In India, Punjab has the maximum value of uranium at 532 parts per billion (ppb). It was followed by Haryana with 14.4% samples while Uttar Pradesh with 9.2% samples that were found to be beyond permissible limit of BIS.

According to National Compilation of Dynamic Ground Water Resources of India, 2022, “The stage of groundwater extraction is very high in the states of Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, etc.” It added, “(In Punjab) Out of total 150 assessed blocks and three urban areas (total 153) taken for study, 114 blocks and three urban areas (total 117) have been categorised as over-exploited, four blocks as critical, 15 blocks as semi critical and 17 blocks as safe.”

The report also suggests that compared to 2020 estimates, the annual groundwater recharge has decreased from 22.79 to 18.94 billion cubic metres (bcm) due to less rainfall, lining of unlined canals, reduced recharge from ponds and tanks.

Some experts say that overuse of groundwater is linked to contamination of water as it can cause “saltwater intrusion near coastal areas.”

Natural contamination, pesticides may cause high concentration:

As per Anurag Khanna, regional director of central ground water board, Chandigarh, overuse of groundwater is not necessarily linked to contamination. “ It could be due to natural or anthropogenic reasons both. There is more probability of natural contamination.”

Punjab Pollution Control Board chairperson, Professor Adarshpal Vig, said, “There are multiple reasons for the concentration of uranium in groundwater. It could be due to geogenic features. There are other theories also. Some say that it is due to the use of pesticides and chemicals in agriculture. However, the issue is related to Punjab Water Regulation and Development Authority (PWRDA).”

Karan Avtar Singh, chairperson, PWRDA, said, “The issue of concentration of uranium in groundwater is related to department of water supply and sanitation and local bodies. In this regard, canal-based water supply schemes are being implemented.”

Arsenic more in Gurdaspur, Ferozepur:

DK Tiwari, principal secretary, department of water supply and sanitation (DWSS), said, “Uranium, arsenic, nitrate and other hazardous materials of different groups are in groundwater. We have taken care of 12,000 villages except 66 out of these because in these, the work is underway.” He added, “We are also getting support from IIT Madras. It has given us technological support to take care of arsenic in water.”

According to Tiwari, the reasons of contamination of water doesn’t come under the purview of the DWSS but its mandate is “to provide safe and clean drinking water.” He added, “Currently we have started 15 canal-based water supply projects which will be completed by 2024.” About the areas that are contaminated, he said, “Arsenic nature is more in Gurdaspur and Ferozepur while some border areas are also affected by uranium.”

High Uranium concentration can affect lungs, kidneys:

According to Dr Madhuri Rishi, assistant professor in the Department of Environment Studies, Panjab University, Chandigarh, “Uranium present in the earth is transferred to water, plants, food supplements and then to human beings. Concentration of uranium in groundwater affects lungs, kidneys and central nervous system as it has both chemical and radiological toxicity.”

Dr Sunil Mittal, dean, School of Environment and Earth Sciences, Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, was a part of all India level project for mapping done by the Board of Research in Nuclear Sciences, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai, said, “All the uranium available in groundwater in dissolved form is not radioactive. There is no direct evidence of it causing cancer to the humans. However, groundwater contamination of uranium can affect kidney, bowel activity. It gets accumulated in our hair and nail. It can cause premature greying of hair and can cause other ailments. It may pollute the top soil and shallow groundwater sources also.”

