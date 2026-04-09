...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Water misuse curbs, disconnection rule on table in Mohali MC’s last house meet

On Thursday, the house will take up the proposed framework aimed to address rising concerns over water scarcity in the city

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 05:34 am IST
By Hillary Victor, Mohali
Advertisement

The municipal corporation (MC) of SAS Nagar is set to consider a proposal to impose strict penalties, including fines and disconnection of water supply on the third violation, for misuse of drinking water during morning hours. The proposal will be taken up in the MC house meeting scheduled for April 9.

A fine of 1,000 will be imposed for the first violation, followed by 2,000 for the second offence, which will be added to the water bill. (HT File)

Significantly, this will be the last meeting of the present house, as the Punjab Government has issued a notification for the dissolution of the Mohali municipal corporation with effect from April 11, 2026. Following the dissolution, the civic body will be administered by the MC commissioner, Sundeep Singh Garha, with support from the chief engineer, until fresh elections are conducted. Officials confirmed that the day-to-day functioning of the corporation will remain under administrative control during this period.

On Thursday, the house will take up the proposed framework aimed to address rising concerns over water scarcity in the city. Officials have flagged widespread misuse of potable water, such as washing vehicles, cleaning patios, and watering plants with pipes, during peak morning supply hours, which disrupts equitable distribution.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Hillary Victor

Hillary Victor is a Special Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

municipal corporation drinking water water supply
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Water misuse curbs, disconnection rule on table in Mohali MC’s last house meet
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Water misuse curbs, disconnection rule on table in Mohali MC’s last house meet
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.