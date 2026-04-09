Water misuse curbs, disconnection rule on table in Mohali MC’s last house meet

The municipal corporation (MC) of SAS Nagar is set to consider a proposal to impose strict penalties, including fines and disconnection of water supply on the third violation, for misuse of drinking water during morning hours. The proposal will be taken up in the MC house meeting scheduled for April 9.

A fine of ₹ 1,000 will be imposed for the first violation, followed by ₹ 2,000 for the second offence, which will be added to the water bill. (HT File)

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Significantly, this will be the last meeting of the present house, as the Punjab Government has issued a notification for the dissolution of the Mohali municipal corporation with effect from April 11, 2026. Following the dissolution, the civic body will be administered by the MC commissioner, Sundeep Singh Garha, with support from the chief engineer, until fresh elections are conducted. Officials confirmed that the day-to-day functioning of the corporation will remain under administrative control during this period.

On Thursday, the house will take up the proposed framework aimed to address rising concerns over water scarcity in the city. Officials have flagged widespread misuse of potable water, such as washing vehicles, cleaning patios, and watering plants with pipes, during peak morning supply hours, which disrupts equitable distribution.

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{{^usCountry}} A three-tier penalty system has been proposed to ensure compliance. A fine of ₹1,000 will be imposed for the first violation, followed by ₹2,000 for the second offence, which will be added to the water bill. On the third violation, the water connection will be disconnected without prior notice. Reconnection will only be allowed after payment of a ₹5,000 fine along with submission of an undertaking by the consumer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A three-tier penalty system has been proposed to ensure compliance. A fine of ₹1,000 will be imposed for the first violation, followed by ₹2,000 for the second offence, which will be added to the water bill. On the third violation, the water connection will be disconnected without prior notice. Reconnection will only be allowed after payment of a ₹5,000 fine along with submission of an undertaking by the consumer. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to a report submitted by the water supply and sanitation department, such practices disrupt equitable water distribution, preventing adequate supply, specially to upper floors in several areas of Mohali, including Phases 1 to 11, key sectors, industrial areas, and surrounding villages like Mataur, Sohana, and Kumbra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a report submitted by the water supply and sanitation department, such practices disrupt equitable water distribution, preventing adequate supply, specially to upper floors in several areas of Mohali, including Phases 1 to 11, key sectors, industrial areas, and surrounding villages like Mataur, Sohana, and Kumbra. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Instances of water leakage and overflow from tanks and desert coolers will also be treated as violations. Officials believe the proposed measures will help curb wastage and ensure better distribution of drinking water across the city. The proposal has been forwarded for approval through the commissioner with the consent of the mayor. If cleared by the house, the move is expected to bring stricter regulation and provide relief to residents facing water shortages during peak hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instances of water leakage and overflow from tanks and desert coolers will also be treated as violations. Officials believe the proposed measures will help curb wastage and ensure better distribution of drinking water across the city. The proposal has been forwarded for approval through the commissioner with the consent of the mayor. If cleared by the house, the move is expected to bring stricter regulation and provide relief to residents facing water shortages during peak hours. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Hillary Victor ...Read More Hillary Victor is a Special Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties. Read Less

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