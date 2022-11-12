Wave Mall video clip found on Jaish operative’s phone: J&K police

Close on the heels of the arrest of three Jaish-e-mohammed terror operatives from the Narwal area, Jammu police have recovered a video clip of Wave Mall from the mobile phone of one. “Now, it is being investigated if it was meant to be sent across to their handler in Pakistan and used for carrying out a subversive act or not,” said a senior police officer. The Jammu police recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from an oil tanker of terror operatives from the Narwal area on Wednesday.

The JeM operatives are under six days of police remand.

“We have recovered a video clip of Wave Mall from the mobile phone of one of the three. Their phones have been sent to a forensic lab and we are investigating if the video was shot to be sent across to their handler in Pakistan or not,” said a senior police officer.

The arrested operatives have been identified as driver Mohammad Yaseen of Puchil Pampora, Farhan Farooq and Farooq Ahmed of Drangbal Pampore.

Three AK-56 rifles, one pistol, nine magazines, 191 rounds of ammunition and six grenades were recovered from the tanker.