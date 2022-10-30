We are looking for a balanced solution on old pension scheme: Jai Ram Thakur

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said no government has done as much work for the employees as his BJP government has done in the last five years. Whether it is to remove discrepancies in pay structure or to meet the demands related to designation, to reduce the period of contract or to give a new pay scale.

Jai Ram Thakur said that as far as old pension scheme (OPS) is concerned, only the double-engine government of BJP can solve this issue and we are also making continuous efforts in this regard.

Thakur said in Himachal Pradesh, OPS was voluntarily closed by the Congress government when Virbhadra Singh ji was the chief minister and he implemented NPS from back date. Then after that when his government was there from 2012 to 2017 even then he kept saying that OPS cannot be restored because it is not practical and the financial burden cannot be sustained by a small hill state of meagre resources.

Thakur said that today when Congress felt that there was no issue against our government, they tried to mislead the honest simple employees, but we sympathize with the demand of employees and assure them a positive outcome.

He said that his government implemented a family pension for the employees coming under NPS and immediately made a provision of ₹700 crore for it. “It is clear that we want a practical solution to this issue. Whereas, Congress is promising a false guarantee to come to power. They are only doing politics on OPS,” the CM said, adding that the employees of Himachal understand this very well.