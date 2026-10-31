Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday that the government did not buy peace in Jammu and Kashmir but established it through a policy of zero tolerance toward violence. He said over 780 terrorists have been eliminated in the region since 2020.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha takes a pledge during the flagging off of the Run for Unity marathon to mark National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking on the 8th J&K UT Foundation Day and the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Sinha congratulated citizens and acknowledged the contributions of farmers, teachers, scholars, artists, traders, workers, security personnel, youth, and women in building a prosperous, self-reliant Jammu and Kashmir.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Before the function, Sinha administered the unity pledge and flagged off the Run for Unity to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

Reflecting on the changes since 2019, Sinha said that the developments marked a critical shift toward integration, equality, and progress. “Today is not merely a date; it is a milestone that changed the direction of history and strengthened the spirit of national integration, equality, and inclusive development,” he said, adding that the abrogation of Article 370 gave citizens freedom from fear and restored long-denied rights. He pointed to the setup of grassroots democratic institutions and the conduct of assembly elections as key steps in enhancing public participation and accountability.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the shift away from terror, separatism, and stone-pelting, Sinha said the impact of security operations across the Union Territory. “We did not buy peace, we established peace. A zero-tolerance policy crippled terror networks and restored normal life across Jammu Kashmir. Since 2020, more than 780 terrorists have been eliminated, local recruitment has ended, and stone-pelting has been erased,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the shift away from terror, separatism, and stone-pelting, Sinha said the impact of security operations across the Union Territory. “We did not buy peace, we established peace. A zero-tolerance policy crippled terror networks and restored normal life across Jammu Kashmir. Since 2020, more than 780 terrorists have been eliminated, local recruitment has ended, and stone-pelting has been erased,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Sinha also outlined the ongoing crackdown on drug networks and conflict profiteers. “Strong action against narco-terrorism continues. We have arrested thousands of drug smugglers and peddlers this year. Their illicit assets have been attached and drug-funded mansions demolished. Conflict entrepreneurs who profited from separatism stand exposed,” he said.

Looking ahead, the Lieutenant Governor stressed that unity requires justice, public trust, and inclusive growth that reaches every household and village. He outlined key administrative priorities for the coming years, including job creation, youth empowerment, skill development, modernizing agriculture, expanding healthcare, environmental sustainability, tourism growth, and the safe, dignified return of displaced communities.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sharing his long-term vision, Sinha concluded: “My dream is that by 2047, Jammu and Kashmir should emerge as a model of prosperity with a modern economy, world-class healthcare, excellent education, and a vibrant cultural heritage. Let us build a Jammu-Kashmir where there is trust instead of fear, opportunity instead of scarcity, and justice instead of injustice.”