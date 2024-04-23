We will bring justice to every section of society: Chidambaram

Reacting to allegations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP against the Congress’s manifesto, former finance minister P Chidambaram said that the manifesto has become a talking point across the country and challenged PM Narendra Modi to point out a single para in the Congress manifesto which reflects ‘appeasement’. Congress leader P Chidambaram at party office in Shimla onTuesday. (PTI)

He was in the state capital to attend a case on Tuesday.

“Ask the Prime Minister to point out one paragraph that will lead to the conclusion that we are appeasing any section,” said Chidambaram replying to a question on Modi’s remarks on the Congress manifesto. He was addressing the media at Congress headquarters - the Rajiv Bhawan.

“We recognise that there is social division, social inequality, economic inequality in this country. The most affected people are the Scheduled Caste, the Scheduled Tribes, poor irrespective of the religion which means poor Hindus, Muslims, Christians and Sikhs and we are saying that we will bring justice to every section. If bringing justice is considered appeasement, so be it,” he added.

“The problem with the BJP is that Congress’s manifestoes are becoming a talking point through the length and breadth of the country,” Chidambaram added.

“Nobody is talking about the BJP manifesto because there is nothing in BJP’s manifesto. It is not even a manifesto as its title states “Modi Key Guarantee”, he said. ‘Modi key Guarantee’ cannot be the manifesto of the political party therefore he is envious of the Congress manifesto which is becoming a talking point. He is tarnishing the Congress‘s manifesto. I respectfully urge the Prime Minister to first read our manifesto,” he added.

“Congress accounts have been seized but it won’t have any effect in the elections, because people will take care of the campaign. We are handicapped, this is not a level playing field, look at the hoardings, advertisements and television advertisements by the BJP. No other party can match the BJP because the BJP collected ₹8,500 cores through electoral bonds. Whatever contributions we got; are in the bank account that has been frozen. No bank is allowing us to operate the accounts. We are on the uneven playing field but the people will make up for that, he said claiming that Congress will make electoral gains in Tamil Nadu and Kerela. “How many seats is the BJP contesting? It is contesting 25 seats in Tamil Nadu and it will lose all. It is contesting 20 seats in Kerela, it will lose all. Loosing 25 seats in Tamil Nadu and 20 in Kerela where will he get 400 seats from,” Chidambaram added.